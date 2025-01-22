ETV Bharat / bharat

With Muslims As Deciding Factor, AAP Eyes Hat-Trick In Okhla As BJP, Cong Keep Fingers Crossed

In the 1998, 2003 and 2008 elections, Pravez Hashmi consecutively won on the Congress ticket while in 2013, Asif Mohammad Khan defeated the AAP candidate.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan, BJP's Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan
AAP's Amanatullah Khan, BJP's Manish Chaudhary and Congress' Ariba Khan. (ETV Bharat & X)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the battle heats up for the Okhla constituency as after a long dominance of Congress, it went to the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party for the consecutive assembly elections of 2015 and 2020. However, the BJP is yet to taste victory from here and is leaving no stones unturned to bloom lotus this time.

Congress reigned Okhla from 1998 to 2013. In the 1998, 2003 and 2008 elections, Pravez Hashmi consecutively won on the Congress ticket while in 2013, Asif Mohammad Khan defeated the AAP candidate.

After 2013, Congress could not hold its dominance here as AAP's Amanatullah Khan clinched Okhla with a huge margin in both 2015 and 2020 polls. However, Khan has faced multiple corruption allegations and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Despite these hurdles, Khan maintains that he is being unfairly targeted and expresses confidence in continuing support from Okhla residents.

With over 50 per cent Muslim population, Okhla has always been won by the party which got most of the minority votes. The constituency includes areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jasola, Taimur Nagar and Madanpur Khadar village.

This time, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan while BJP banked on Manish Chaudhary and AAP exuded confidence in its two-term MLA Amanatullah Khan. While some voters feel Khan has the upper hand due to his previous efforts, others believe he has not brought about meaningful development in the constituency.

On the other hand, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has declared Shifa-ur-Rehman as its candidate. Currently in jail as an accused in the Delhi riots case, Rehman filed his nomination on January 16. His wife, Noor Fatima, who is campaigning on his behalf, remains confident about his victory. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray from Okhla.

Residents of Okhla have raised concerns about the lack of job opportunities and inadequate infrastructure, highlighting the need to widen roads leading to the neighbourhood, as traffic jams are a daily picture. Sanitation remains a major concern, with garbage and drains often left unaddressed.

In the last two elections, the BJP has secured second place in Okhla. The contest for the seat, currently held by AAP, will be decided on February 5 when Delhi goes to the polls, with results to be announced on February 8.

Also Read:

  1. SC Gives Split Verdict On Delhi 2020 Riots Accused Tahir Hussain's Interim Bail Plea
  2. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP's Pravesh Verma, Asks 'Are All Punjabis Terrorists?'

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the battle heats up for the Okhla constituency as after a long dominance of Congress, it went to the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party for the consecutive assembly elections of 2015 and 2020. However, the BJP is yet to taste victory from here and is leaving no stones unturned to bloom lotus this time.

Congress reigned Okhla from 1998 to 2013. In the 1998, 2003 and 2008 elections, Pravez Hashmi consecutively won on the Congress ticket while in 2013, Asif Mohammad Khan defeated the AAP candidate.

After 2013, Congress could not hold its dominance here as AAP's Amanatullah Khan clinched Okhla with a huge margin in both 2015 and 2020 polls. However, Khan has faced multiple corruption allegations and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Despite these hurdles, Khan maintains that he is being unfairly targeted and expresses confidence in continuing support from Okhla residents.

With over 50 per cent Muslim population, Okhla has always been won by the party which got most of the minority votes. The constituency includes areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jasola, Taimur Nagar and Madanpur Khadar village.

This time, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan while BJP banked on Manish Chaudhary and AAP exuded confidence in its two-term MLA Amanatullah Khan. While some voters feel Khan has the upper hand due to his previous efforts, others believe he has not brought about meaningful development in the constituency.

On the other hand, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has declared Shifa-ur-Rehman as its candidate. Currently in jail as an accused in the Delhi riots case, Rehman filed his nomination on January 16. His wife, Noor Fatima, who is campaigning on his behalf, remains confident about his victory. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray from Okhla.

Residents of Okhla have raised concerns about the lack of job opportunities and inadequate infrastructure, highlighting the need to widen roads leading to the neighbourhood, as traffic jams are a daily picture. Sanitation remains a major concern, with garbage and drains often left unaddressed.

In the last two elections, the BJP has secured second place in Okhla. The contest for the seat, currently held by AAP, will be decided on February 5 when Delhi goes to the polls, with results to be announced on February 8.

Also Read:

  1. SC Gives Split Verdict On Delhi 2020 Riots Accused Tahir Hussain's Interim Bail Plea
  2. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP's Pravesh Verma, Asks 'Are All Punjabis Terrorists?'
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMANATULLAH KHANARIBA KHANMANISH CHAUDHARYDELHI RIOTDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.