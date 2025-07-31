With IWT In Abeyance, India To Begin Construction Of Sawalkote Hydropower Project In J&K

Srinagar: With India having put the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance after the Pahalgam attack, it has now decided to construct the 1856 Mega Watt Sawalkote hydro-power project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir after 40 years of delay.

The National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC) floated a tender for planning, design, and engineering works for execution of the project located near Sidhu village in Ramban district on June 30 and invited bids on International Competitive Bidding (ICB). The bid will open on September 3 and close on September 10 this year. As per the bid, the project will be completed in two phases in 113 months at an estimated cost of Rs 209.80 crore.

This decision has been welcomed by the locals of Ramban and MLA Arjun Singh Raju. Raju thanked Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the power ministry portfolio, for the "dream project for Ramban, which will soon come into reality". Sarfraz Ahmed Daing, a local, said this project will end the unemployment in the area. "The areas here will also progress," Daing said.

Last week, Omar conducted a comprehensive review of major hydro and solar power projects across Jammu and Kashmir, including the 1856 MW Sawalkote project "with a sharp focus on accelerating execution timelines and resolving bottlenecks."

Before the bid by the NHPC, which operates several power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the Forest Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had approved a transfer of 847.17 hectares of forest land in Ramban, Udhampur, and Doda districts, where the project's infrastructure will be built.

As per the approval, over 2.2 lakh trees are likely to be axed for the project, although the government has proposed compensatory afforestation over 2115.878 hectares of degraded forest land in the same area. According to the approval, the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide environmental clearance for the project, approved mining plan for quarry site of 12.001 hectares. More than 19 villages are being displaced by the construction of a large dam.

Post IWT suspension, India said it will expedite planning for construction of power projects as it needed permission and clearance from Pakistan and the Indus Water Commission as per the treaty before commencing dams and other power infrastructure. The IWT, which was brokered by the World Bank in 1960 between India and Pakistan, has granted usage rights to India on the Beas, Satlej and Ravi rivers, and Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers to Pakistan.

On June 12, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Srinagar that the IWT necessitated seeking permission from Pakistan while building power projects in Jammu and Kashmir. "Without their (Pakistan) approval we could not carry out any work. Now we don't need their consent or approval," he said.

Sawalkote Project

As per the project details, in possession of ETV Bharat, the project will require a dam of 192.5 m high with a storage capacity of 23.84 million cubic meters. Two horseshoe tunnels with a diameter of 12.5 m and each 200 meters long, and one circular tunnel with 10.8 meter diameters and 200 meters long will be constructed to run the project, along with two underground power houses 218 meter and 64 meters.

An official in the JKPDC said that under the BOOT model, J&K has zero equity burden, with assured benefits including 12% free power and 1% local area development fund.

"The Union Power Minister in June this year emphasised the strategic importance of the Sawalkote project and requested for waiver of water usage charges (WUC) for the entire project duration to ensure economic viability,” official sources said.

The run of the river project, the Swalakote project was conceived in 1985 but could not be executed. The project faced a delay and then was returned to Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) in 1997. The PDC spent Rs 430 Cr on enabling infrastructure. After years of delays and negotiations, the PDC and NHPC finally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in January 2021 for the implementation of the project on the BOOT model for 40 years. As per the legal agreement the NHPC will reimburse the past expenditure of Rs 430 Cr to PDC.

What will JK get?

Under BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) arrangement, the NHPC will design, build, finance, own and operate the project for specified period of time and then transfer it to the Jammu and Kashmir government as per their agreement. The J&K government will get 12% free power and 1% local area development fund under the BOOT model. However, JK will get no Return on Equity. Post signing of the agreement in 2021, the NHPC has completed pre-construction works like access tunnel, bridges, and access roads to commence the main project.

Official sources said if the project was conceived in a Joint Venture with the NHPC, it would require an equity infusion of Rs 3,800 crore by J&K within 1 to 2 years, which would have further delayed the project execution. “So the BOOT model was negotiated to complete the project,” sources said.