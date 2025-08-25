With Homes Flooded, Railway Families Take Shelter In Train Coaches In Rajasthan

Kota: As floodwaters inundated the homes of railway employees in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, authorities thought of a unique idea to help them accommodate their families. The Railways converted two sleeper coaches of a train into temporary shelters at Kapren station for the displaced families.
According to officials, around 150 family members of 35 railway personnel living in the Kapren Railway Colony have been shifted to the makeshift shelter.
“The Kota Railway Division sent two sleeper coaches to Kapren station for the displaced families. They were forced to move as three to four feet of water entered their quarters, damaging belongings and making the houses unlivable,” they said.
Saurabh Jain, Senior Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, said that the quarters of the railway employees were completely submerged after heavy rains led to flooding.
“There was heavy rain in the Kapren area, due to which the quarters of railway employees were submerged. So, we sent sleeper coaches and parked them there to help the families, who are staying temporarily,” he said.
“We are also arranging food and essential supplies for the families until conditions improve,” he said.
Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan over the past two days and severely affected normal life in several districts, including Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Kota. It has also damaged several railway structures.
Officials claimed that soil erosion along the Delhi-Mumbai line between Kota and Sawai Madhopur also forced speed restrictions.
“Trains that used to run at 110 to 130 kilometres per hour are now passing at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, leading to delays. The situation will become normal in a day or two,” said Jain.
