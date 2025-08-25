ETV Bharat / bharat

With Homes Flooded, Railway Families Take Shelter In Train Coaches In Rajasthan

Kota: As floodwaters inundated the homes of railway employees in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, authorities thought of a unique idea to help them accommodate their families. The Railways converted two sleeper coaches of a train into temporary shelters at Kapren station for the displaced families.

According to officials, around 150 family members of 35 railway personnel living in the Kapren Railway Colony have been shifted to the makeshift shelter.

“The Kota Railway Division sent two sleeper coaches to Kapren station for the displaced families. They were forced to move as three to four feet of water entered their quarters, damaging belongings and making the houses unlivable,” they said.

Saurabh Jain, Senior Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, said that the quarters of the railway employees were completely submerged after heavy rains led to flooding.