With Gold Getting Beyond Reach, Silver Becomes Rajasthan Customers’ First Choice

Jaipur/Jodhpur: The spiralling prices of gold have spurred the demand for silver and the latter’s prices are also on a record high. The demand for the white metal has led to its traders dubbing it as the ‘gold of the future’. Of late, the consumers are increasingly turning to silver jewellery, particularly fashion jewellery.

President of the Federation of Rajasthan Exporters and a jeweller, Rajiv Arora, explained that in India, gold and silver are seen as investments in addition to jewellery.

“The world has been facing a war-like situation for the past few years. Investors currently see no other avenue for investment than gold and silver. Consequently, the investment in these two precious metals has increased rapidly over the last few years. These are currently considered safer options than the stock market for investing people's surplus funds,” he said.

Pointing out that the silver prices are rising at a rate never seen before, he said that this has been triggered by a sudden increase in demand for the metal in the industrial sector.

“Silver's use in mobile cameras, electric vehicles and solar panels has been rapidly increasing in recent times, leading to a rise in prices. Consequently, silver has even outpaced gold's price rise,” he said.

Arora believes that the prices of these two precious metals are not expected to decline in the coming future and the upward trend will continue. He further said that since gold is getting out of reach, silver jewellery and gold polish on it have become the customers' first choice. According to him, although rising prices have impacted gold purchases, the purchases will increase once again when stability returns.

This year, the market has seen the highest demand for designer or fashion jewellery, including oxidized necklaces, anklets, earrings and bracelets. While previously consumers were more interested in gold, these same customers are now seeking stylish silver collections.

Pointing towards the trade in coloured gemstones in Jaipur, he said that some gemstones are only set in gold and this will ensure that the demand for the yellow metal remains high.