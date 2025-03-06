With Civilian Flight Ops, Thoise Airport Promises Enhanced Connectivity To Nubra Valley

Leh: In a landmark development, the long-awaited flight operations at Thoise Airport are finally on the horizon as the Indian Air Force (IAF) has granted clearance for the transition. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has allocated 40 kanals of land to facilitate the expansion and pave the way for enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities in the region.

With an estimated investment of ₹400 crore, the expansion aims to address the travel bottlenecks faced by locals and boost tourism by providing direct air access to Nubra.

Over the past few years, leaders have actively pushed for the inclusion of the airport in the civil aviation network. Despite previous setbacks under the UDAN scheme, renewed efforts have reignited interest, with airlines such as Indigo and Air India being encouraged to assess operational feasibility.

The move is expected to significantly benefit the region, reducing dependency on Leh's Kushok Bakula Rinpochee Airport, offering a vital lifeline for medical emergencies, winter travel and tourism. With construction work set to begin in April, Thoise Airport's commercial operations could mark a transformative shift for Nubra Valley, making it more accessible.

On February 27, Adv. Tashi Gyaltson, chief executive councillor of LAHDC, Leh, also chaired a meeting on the commencement of flight operations. "The IAF has granted clearance, and CEC has directed the AAI to initiate the necessary procedures to facilitate the transition. Indigo and Air India have been encouraged to assess the feasibility of flight operations from Thoise," a press release from the Gyaltson's office said.

On January 27, a delegation from Ladakh, led by former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss urgent developmental and infrastructural issues concerning Nubra Valley. They requested the timely completion of Thoise Airport's commercial upgrades to improve connectivity and economic opportunities for Nubra Valley. The Nubra delegation included councillor Tsering Sandup (Panamik), Tsewang Eshey (president, Nambardar Association of Nubra Valley) and LP Namgial (resident, LBA Nubra Valley).

"We have been pursuing this matter with civil airlines for the last three years. Earlier, it was included in the UDAN scheme, but the distance was calculated on flight duration, and the service only reached Jammu from Nubra, which did not meet our requirements. At that time, a tender was floated, and one airline that primarily operates in coastal areas submitted a bid but later failed to commence operations. Subsequently, the tender was reissued, but no airline came forward. We requested the government to operate regular civil flights and submitted a proposal. Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also held discussions with SpiceJet, which submitted a bid. However, they later backed out, citing issues with the terminal. The Air Force will provide airport terminal facilities, X-ray screening, infrastructure and logistical support. Over the past three years, we have had discussions with multiple airlines. While flights are not yet operational, both the runway and the terminal are ready," LAHDC deputy chairman Tsering Angchuk said.

"The tender for the construction of the terminal has already been floated by the AAI and has also been allotted. Although there were some issues regarding land, the required land has now been provided as per their demand. Starting from April this year, all construction work will commence, including the extension of the airstrip and airport. A total of Rs 400 crore has been allotted for airport infrastructure development, which includes Rs 130 crore for the construction of a new terminal on 40 kanals of land and Rs 270 crore for the expansion of airports," he added.

"From a tourism perspective, this will greatly benefit the people of Nubra and significantly increase tourist footfall in the region as they will be able to travel directly to Nubra and then to Leh and vice versa, creating a well-connected circular route. Additionally, the expansion of Leh airport is also underway. The terminal has already been completed, and work on the aircraft bay, which currently causes congestion, is in progress. In the meantime, airlines can also land at Thoise, helping to reduce the workload at Leh. During winter, although the IAF operates IL flights to Chandigarh and provides support, there are no confirmed schedules as it depends on the availability of the IL aircraft," he further said.

The delegation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ETV Bharat)

"We face numerous challenges when traveling outside Ladakh to places like Delhi or Chandigarh, as we first have to cross Khardung La Pass to reach Leh and then proceed to other destinations. Although there is an army quota for civilians, it is not sufficient. For patients, securing timely flights becomes very difficult. Many tourists also hesitate to visit Nubra due to the challenges posed by the Khardung La Pass. Having an airport in Nubra will provide a major boost to tourism in the region. Currently, we have to pay Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 for a taxi from Nubra to Leh, and during winter, the Khardung La Pass often gets blocked due to heavy snowfall. The new airport will address one of the biggest challenges faced by the people of Nubra," Tsewang Ishey, president of the Nambardar Association of Nubra Valley, who was also part of the delegation to meet Singh, said.

"If commercial flights start operating in Nubra, it will significantly boost the region's economy. Tourism will increase, and the local population will benefit from better connectivity. Additionally, it will help reduce casualties, as patients can be directly transported to Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu for medical treatment. From a security perspective, this will also be beneficial, as Nubra is a border area, and Thoise Airport is under the Army's jurisdiction. The government has plans to expand the military airport, similar to the expansion at Nyoma Mudh Airport in eastern Ladakh. Now, the focus is on Nubra. Today, connectivity is crucial, and this initiative is expected to become operational soon," Tsering Sandup, former executive councillor, LAHDC Leh, said.