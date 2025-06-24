ETV Bharat / bharat

With AI Alerts On Use Of Water And Pesticides, Farmer Kailash In Nashik Reversed Fortunes In Sugarcane Production

Nashik: Kopargaon area in Nashik district used to be known as the sugar belt Maharashtra. But over the years the cultivation of same type of crop coupled with declining water resources resulted in a sharp decrease in sugarcane production.

Water sourced from Godavari canal earlier used to drive sugarcane farming in many parts of Ahilyanagar and Kopargaon in Nashik. The sugarcane farming was done in the traditional way earlier, because water was available to the sugarcane fields for twelve months.

Now, an experiment has been successfully carried out to increase sugarcane production using AI technology and through its technical inputs.

Kailash Mali, a farmer from Dhamori in Kopargaon taluka for the first time has taken to an experiment to increase sugarcane production using AI. Kailash used to follow the traditional farming process of fetching water from Godavari canal and grow sugarcane.

However, continuous cultivation of the same type of crop and the use of excess water damaged the land. Sugarcane production began to fall in Kopargaon taluka.

Because of water availability, farmers would water the sugarcane and not pay much attention to farming. Due to this, the land was damaged by excess use of water and also over time, water shortage began to be felt.

Some farmers began to look for alternative farming by using drip irrigation. Still, the income was not as expected. So, Kailash decided to turn to other agriculture produces and started grape farming.

Initially, he got good income from grape farming. However, over time, as the income from grape farming started to decrease, Kailash Mali decided to go back to sugarcane farming once again instead of grapes.

But unlike earlier times, Kailash Mali, learnt about AI technology in farming.

This was also the time when Maharashtra government was exploring ways to use AI technology in sugarcane cultivation as the agriculture activity around sugarcane as well as its production were declining.

According to official records the agriculture department of Maharashtra Government signed memorandum of understanding with Vasantdada Sugar Institute to explore ways to spread the AI technology among farmers to reverse the trend of declining sugarcane farming.