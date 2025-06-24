With AI Alerts On Use Of Water And Pesticides, Farmer Kailash In Nashik Reversed Fortunes In Sugarcane Production

Nashik: Kopargaon area in Nashik district used to be known as the sugar belt Maharashtra. But over the years the cultivation of same type of crop coupled with declining water resources resulted in a sharp decrease in sugarcane production.
Water sourced from Godavari canal earlier used to drive sugarcane farming in many parts of Ahilyanagar and Kopargaon in Nashik. The sugarcane farming was done in the traditional way earlier, because water was available to the sugarcane fields for twelve months.
Now, an experiment has been successfully carried out to increase sugarcane production using AI technology and through its technical inputs.
Kailash Mali, a farmer from Dhamori in Kopargaon taluka for the first time has taken to an experiment to increase sugarcane production using AI. Kailash used to follow the traditional farming process of fetching water from Godavari canal and grow sugarcane.
However, continuous cultivation of the same type of crop and the use of excess water damaged the land. Sugarcane production began to fall in Kopargaon taluka.
Because of water availability, farmers would water the sugarcane and not pay much attention to farming. Due to this, the land was damaged by excess use of water and also over time, water shortage began to be felt.
Some farmers began to look for alternative farming by using drip irrigation. Still, the income was not as expected. So, Kailash decided to turn to other agriculture produces and started grape farming.
Initially, he got good income from grape farming. However, over time, as the income from grape farming started to decrease, Kailash Mali decided to go back to sugarcane farming once again instead of grapes.
But unlike earlier times, Kailash Mali, learnt about AI technology in farming.
This was also the time when Maharashtra government was exploring ways to use AI technology in sugarcane cultivation as the agriculture activity around sugarcane as well as its production were declining.
According to official records the agriculture department of Maharashtra Government signed memorandum of understanding with Vasantdada Sugar Institute to explore ways to spread the AI technology among farmers to reverse the trend of declining sugarcane farming.
And here, at Kopargaon, Kailash was one who was experimenting with AI in sugarcane cultivation. Kailas directly visited KVK Baramati and after understanding AI technology, he set up an AI network in his farm.
He bought 40 thousand sugarcane seeds from Baramati at Rs 2.5 per pair. He also got an AI machine worth Rs 70 to 80 thousand at a discount of just Rs 10 thousand.
After this, sugarcane seeds were planted in a 3-acre area with six-foot rows and one and a half feet apart and drip irrigation was used. After that, Kailash started getting SMS coming on the app provided by the company on his mobile.
He got daily tips on how much water to give and how much pesticides to be used. Accordingly, water was given to plants through drip irrigation. Water and medicine reached only the sugarcane seeds, the rest remained dry.
Watching all these experiments, Kailash recalled, all other farmers in the neighbourhood began saying these sugarcane plants will not grow.
“However, we did farming as per the messages received on the mobile through AI without listening to anyone and today the result is in front of everyone after 12 months. Earlier, 40 to 50 tons of sugarcane were produced per acre. Now with the use of AI, 70 to 80 tons of sugarcane were produced per acre,” says farmer Kailash Mali.
He never expected that so many tons of sugarcane would be produced from an acre area. Also, sugarcane cultivation used to require 80 to 90 percent of water there, but now only 40 percent of water was required.
Expressing his happiness that more income will be generated from sugarcane farming by using AI, Kailash Mali said: “all this was possible only because of AI. An alert came on the mobile and our entire farming plan changed.”
Kailash Mali is the only farmer in Ahilyanagar district who has set up sugarcane farming using AI.
Therefore, the District Agriculture Officer, the officers of Sanjeevani Sugar Factory in Kopargaon, as well as Bipin Kolhe, Vivek Kolhe, etc. have visited Mali's sugarcane farm and his works are being appreciated everywhere.