Wishes Pour In As Sonia Gandhi Turns 78

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she turned 78 on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing her as a "true champion" of the rights of the marginalised. He said Gandhi's contribution to public life has inspired millions. Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

However, she is a member of the Rajya Sabha and continues to be the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. In a post on X, the Congress president extended his warm greetings to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. "A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions," Kharge said.

"I wish her a long and healthy life," he added. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal also extended his best wishes to Gandhi and hailed her as "an iconic leader of our times".

"Her unparalleled contribution to India, in the face of the immense sacrifices she made, is an inspiration for millions across the world. Her guidance, during the years of good governance under PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji, played a pivotal part in India's post-independence journey towards growth," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Despite the continuous attacks she faces, she has shown great wisdom and commitment in her public service. Her support and vision continue to be great sources of strength for our party," he said. The Congress, on its official X handle, hailed Gandhi's contribution and said she was a leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the party were an inspiration.

"Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of India's welfare state," the Congress said. As president of the Congress and chairperson of the UPA she has played a pivotal role in path-breaking reforms, it said.

From MGNREGA and the Right to Food to the Right to Education and the Right to Information - these landmark legislations have reshaped India's political, social, and economic landscape, the party said. "Through personal sacrifice and deep-rooted commitment to India's democratic values, she has exemplified selflessness, grace and dignity in public life.

Here's wishing the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi Ji a very happy birthday!" the party said. "May she be blessed with good health, happiness, and more strength as she continues to guide and inspire generations through her vision," the party said. Several Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to Gandhi and lauded her contribution to public life.