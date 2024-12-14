ETV Bharat / bharat

Winter Pilgrimage To Badrinath And Kedarnath Dham Sees Growing Participation, Over 3,000 Pilgrims Join Winter Worship

Rudraprayag: The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has invited pilgrims to participate in the winter worship of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. It may be recalled that on December 8 Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Chardham winter yatra from Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, the winter seat of Kedarnath Dham. Since then, pilgrims have been flocking to the winter worship sites for darshan, with enthusiasm steadily increasing.

After the closure of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath reaches the Panch Kedar Gaddisthal Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Similarly, the Doli of the second Kedar, Madmaheshwar, also arrives at Omkareshwar Temple for the winter stay where winter worship is conducted. Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are having a darshan of the Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath at Omkareshwar Temple.

The Doli of the third Kedar, Baba Tungnath, has been placed in the winter seat of Marketeshwar Temple in Makkumath, where pilgrims can also earn the virtue of participating in the winter pilgrimage darshan.