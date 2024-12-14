Winter Pilgrimage To Badrinath And Kedarnath Dham Sees Growing Participation, Over 3,000 Pilgrims Join Winter Worship

Rudraprayag: The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has invited pilgrims to participate in the winter worship of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. It may be recalled that on December 8 Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Chardham winter yatra from Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, the winter seat of Kedarnath Dham. Since then, pilgrims have been flocking to the winter worship sites for darshan, with enthusiasm steadily increasing.
After the closure of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath reaches the Panch Kedar Gaddisthal Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Similarly, the Doli of the second Kedar, Madmaheshwar, also arrives at Omkareshwar Temple for the winter stay where winter worship is conducted. Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are having a darshan of the Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath at Omkareshwar Temple.
The Doli of the third Kedar, Baba Tungnath, has been placed in the winter seat of Marketeshwar Temple in Makkumath, where pilgrims can also earn the virtue of participating in the winter pilgrimage darshan.
In a similar manner, after the closure of Lord Badrivishal's doors, Shri Uddhav Ji and Shri Kuber Ji stayed at Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar, and the holy seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya Ji moved to Shri Nrisinh Temple in Joshimath. Winter worship of Lord Badrivishal takes place at Shri Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar and Shri Nrisinh Temple in Joshimath.
BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal stated that, following the Chief Minister's directives, the Temple Committee is working to encourage participation in the winter pilgrimage. He urged pilgrims to visit the winter worship sites in large numbers to earn the privilege of taking part in the winter worship of Lord Badri Vishal and Lord Kedarnath.
As of now, over 3,000 pilgrims have participated in the winter worship. Among them, 2,230 pilgrims visited the Panch Kedar Gaddisthal at Omkareshwar Temple, 65 pilgrims visited Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar and 1,069 pilgrims visited Nrisinh Temple in Joshimath.
Read more: Diwali 2024 | Kedarnath Dham Decorated With Over 10 Quintals Of Flowers