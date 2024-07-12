ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Asks People Not To Be Nasty Towards Smriti Irani; Makes An Appeal on X

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

Updated : Jul 12, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

Amid people's constant criticism of former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a remark urging people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards her or any other leader.

Rahul Gandhi urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former Union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (AP Photo)

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former BJP leader and former union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come amid some people taking digs at Irani as she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter," Gandhi said on X. "Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength," the former Congress president said.

Smriti Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi, several weeks after she was defeated by Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, from Amethi parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh with a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

The former women and child development minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat. In 2024 election, Kishori Lal Sharma contested from Amethi on behalf of Congress while Rahul Gandhi shifted to Rae Bareli.

As Irani vacated her official bungalow following her defeat, some people took swipes at her and mocked her for her electoral loss. (with PTI inputs)

