Rahul Gandhi Asks People Not To Be Nasty Towards Smriti Irani; Makes An Appeal on X

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former BJP leader and former union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come amid some people taking digs at Irani as she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter," Gandhi said on X. "Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength," the former Congress president said.