Pakistan Moves Troops Towards Forward Areas, India Stays On Alert: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

New Delhi: After targeting several locations in India, the Pakistan Army is now moving troops towards forward positions, signalling potential offensive intentions. This development was confirmed by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press briefing on Saturday. "Pakistan Army hasbeen observed relocating troops to forward areas, which indicated an offensive intentto escalate tensions further," Wing Commander Singh said.

While India continues to defend its borders robustly, Singh emphasized that the country remains committed to de-escalation, but only if Pakistan demonstrates reciprocal restraint. “India reiterates its commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates. Our actions have been measured and directed only at identified military targets,” she added.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she added.

Earlier today, Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones were recovered in Punjab's Amritsar which were launched by Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, as per defence officials.