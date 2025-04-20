New Delhi: In a landmark reform, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is considering abolishing the FIR (Flight Instructor Rating) that requires physics and mathematics from 12th Grade for students aspiring to become commercial pilots in India. If the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation approves that request, students from arts and commerce disciplines will have the access to commercial pilot license (CPL) flight training, leading to a much wider and more diverse demographic of aspirants.

Currently, students, who qualified from Science and Maths background and completed their 12th Grade, can only access CPL training in India. This could change soon as the DGCA pursues the removal of entry barriers and to modernize training processes in response to the urgent need for more pilots in India's booming aircraft, transport and logistics sectors.

The industry has responded with overwhelming support for the decision, including support from ALPA India, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India. In a letter sent to the Minister of Civil Aviation and the DGCA, the association appreciated the reforms as "bold and progressive steps" that would pave the way for a more inclusive, diverse, and merit-driven pilot community. It said that removing this unnecessary academic barrier would bring on board possible and passionate people, bringing more diversity to the aviation workforce.

Meanwhile, the association would thank the ministry for its kind handling concerning recent pilot welfare matters including the timely initiation of a medical probe into Capt. Armaan Chaudhary's untimely demise and for focusing on improving the systemic pilot health and safety protocols.

A long-existing complaint of flying schools concerns the prevailing academic requirements. "It is crazy that for a Private Pilot Licence (PPL), physics and maths are not required but are for a CPL. If a rich person wants to fly his own plane, he can do it without having a science background. But if he wants to fly commercially, he gets blocked," said the owner of one of India's largest flying schools.

This proposed reform is actually part of a larger initiative introduced by the aviation ministry to cater to the increased manpower demands of India's rapidly expanding airline sector. The DGCA is developing a ranking system to classify flying schools based upon safety, quality of training, and time taken to complete the CPL, among other reasons to facilitate better-informed choices by aspiring pilots. The venues are supposed to bring transparency and ensure trust into domestic aviation training institutions, lend students less motivation to take CPL training overseas.

According to officials, many changes have been organized and will soon come into effect, ushering in a new chapter in the aviation history of India. If approved, the reform promises not only to democratize access to pilot training but also to speed up an industry poised to assume a crucial role in future connectivity for India.