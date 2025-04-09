ETV Bharat / bharat

Win Back Support Of OBCs, Women: Rahul Gandhi To Cong Leaders

He also called on the leaders to focus on winning the support of women voters, who comprise half the population.

Win Back Support Of OBCs, Women: Rahul Gandhi To Cong Leaders
File image of Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 9, 2025 at 7:48 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged party leaders to win back the support of OBCs and women to help the party return to power, sources said.

Addressing the extended Congress Working Committee here, he said the party has the support of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) but it is important to win back the support and confidence of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who comprise nearly 50 per cent of the population, including poorer sections, according to the sources.

He also called on the leaders to focus on winning the support of women voters, who comprise half the population.

During the discussion on the issue, Gandhi said only the Congress has the capacity to take everyone together, and it can ensure this.

The Congress has been calling for raising the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. It has also been demanding a nationwide caste census to ensure an equal share for all according to their population.

The party has been raising the issue of social justice strongly, and its agenda going forward is going to be reflected in the resolutions adopted at the AICC convention here.

