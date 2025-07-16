Will Work Tirelessly For Development Of Visavadar: AAP MLA Gopal Italia

Gandhinagar: AAP Visavadar MLA Gopal Italia, who took oath in Gandhinagar on Wednesday in the presence of Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, promised to take his responsibility as legislator seriously and work tirelessly for the development of his constituency.
AAP state president Yasudan Gadhvi, general secretary Manoj Sorathia, MLAs, leaders and workers were present at the ceremony. After the swearing-in, Italia was garlanded amid the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', 'Keshubhai Patel Zindabad' and 'Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat'.
Describing the moment as "historic", Italia said, "This oath marks the beginning of our resolve to make Gujarat corruption-free and fulfil the hopes of the people of Visavadar." His aggressive and people-centric approach has instilled new hope in the youth.
Italia won the 2025 bye-election from Visavadar, which has been a stronghold of the BJP for a long time. He defeated the BJP candidate Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes by securing 75,942 votes.
Born on July 21, 1989, in Botad district, Italia spent his childhood in Timbi village of Bhavnagar. A graduate of Political Science and LLB from Ahmedabad, he worked as a constable with the Gujarat Police and as a clerk in the Revenue Department. He quit his government job and entered politics to raise public issues.
