Will Work Tirelessly For Development Of Visavadar: AAP MLA Gopal Italia

Gandhinagar: AAP Visavadar MLA Gopal Italia, who took oath in Gandhinagar on Wednesday in the presence of Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, promised to take his responsibility as legislator seriously and work tirelessly for the development of his constituency.

AAP state president Yasudan Gadhvi, general secretary Manoj Sorathia, MLAs, leaders and workers were present at the ceremony. After the swearing-in, Italia was garlanded amid the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', 'Keshubhai Patel Zindabad' and 'Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat'.

Describing the moment as "historic", Italia said, "This oath marks the beginning of our resolve to make Gujarat corruption-free and fulfil the hopes of the people of Visavadar." His aggressive and people-centric approach has instilled new hope in the youth.