Will Throw Waqf Bill In Dustbin Once We Form Govt: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Senior RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and announced that if his government is voted to power, he will throw the bill in the dustbin.

Terming the legislation 'unconstitutional and divisive' in nature, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, stated emphatically during a presser here that he will not allow Waqf law to be implemented at any cost. He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pushing 'Nagpuria law' in the country to divert attention from real issues like unemployment, inflation and migration.

"The Rashtriya Janata Dal put forth its strong opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and voted against the bill. NDA had the numbers, so they were successful in getting the bill passed. RJD will always stand with minorities in every situation," said the LoP.

Criticising 'those who call themselves secular', Yadav targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan and said, "Those who used to call themselves secular have now been exposed. Nitish Kumar is in an 'unconscious' state. I won't comment on him. But the self-proclaimed secular parties have been exposed."

Taking a dig at Janata Dal United's press conference, Yadav said, "The chief minister (Nitish Kumar) did not utter a single word about the Waqf Bill. His silence shows who and how the government is running. JDU's Muslim leaders were made to sit in the presser, they were either lured or threatened, to save their posts. They could not face the truth and failed to give convincing answers."