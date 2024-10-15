ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Take Strict View On Violence: CEC On Baba Siddique's Killing Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

CEC Rajiv Kumar said the EC will take a strict view on preventing violence as the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Maharashtra.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Will Take Strict View On Violence: CEC On Baba Siddique's Killing Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls
File photo of CEC Rajiv Kumar (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed in Mumbai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said the Election Commission will take a strict view on preventing violence, especially against political personalities, as the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Maharashtra.

Asked about concerns following Siddique's killing, especially as the poll panel is already dealing with the issue of urban apathy towards voting, the CEC said they will make it clear to police that violence of any sort should not take place. "After the MCC declaration, we will make it extremely clear to the police authorities in a particular state that you are mentioning that violence of any kind and a crime of this nature, which has political overtones, would be absolutely a no-go area for the commission," Kumar said.

"So far, we did not have a role. As the MCC comes into force, we will have a strict view on this. We will direct everyone that any kind of violence or crime, especially against any political person, should not happen," he added. "We ensured that it did not happen in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir.... States after states," the CEC said.

Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister who joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in February after quitting the Congress, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot dead on Saturday night. The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 20.

