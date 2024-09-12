ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Take Proactive Steps Against CM Mamata Banerjee': Bengal Guv Ananda Bose

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose on Thursday reacted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar impasse and said he will not share any public platform with the CM.

'Will Take Proactive Steps Against CM Mamata Banerjee': Bengal Guv Ananda Bose
Collage of West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI/IANS)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.

In a video message, Bose also said he will also socially boycott the chief minister. "I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.

"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.

In a video message, Bose also said he will also socially boycott the chief minister. "I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.

"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.

Last Updated : 3 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL GUV ANANDA BOSEGUV TO TAKE STEP AGAINST MAMATABENGAL GUV REACTS TO MAMATA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.