'Will Support INDIA Bloc If...': Engineer Rashid's Condition In First Press Conference After Release From Jail

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In his first press conference after being released from Tihar jail on bail in an alleged terror funding case, Kashmir MP and Awami Ittihad Party President, Engineer Rashid on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two major mainstream parties in Kashmir-NC and PDP.
The AIP chief said that his party would support the NC-Congress alliance “if it assures him about bringing a resolution seeking restoration of Article 370 in the Parliament”.
Addressing the maiden presser post his release in Srinagar, Rashid, who was flanked by party leaders, raised the Kashnmir issue saying he would “compel” PM Narendra Modi to resolve the issue peacefully.
“My struggle will be for resolution of Kashmir issue and India must resolve if it it wants to become a Vishwa Guru,” he said.
Key Highlights of Engineer Rashid's PC
Kashmir Issue
Rashid said that he will “struggle and compel the Modi government to resolve Kashmir issue peacefully”.
“We are not enemies of India and not agents of Pakistan but the agents of our own conscience. I have come out to unite people not divide them. Truth will win, ultimately,” the AIP chief said.
Attack On NC, PDP
Rashid launched an all-out attack on NC Vice President Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
“Omar and Mehbooba are accusing me of BJP's B team. They should feel ashamed because a person has faced five years ordeal in Tihar Jail. How can he be an agent?,” he said.
“I just want to convey to Omar Sahib which of his statements are true about me. You are feeling insecure and contesting on two seats because you didn't talk about people of Kashmir in the last five years. My victory (against Omar on Baramulla Lok Sabha seat) was not due to emotional vote, but it was a vote against Modi's Naya Kashmir narrative and against August 5, 2019(abrogation of Article 370,” he said.
Rashid also questioned the double standards in the cases against him and the rest of the politicians post Abrogation of Article 370.
“All charges in their PSA were dropped against these politicians. Why was Farooq Abdullah's case scrapped despite a 100 crore cricket scam against him?
He also attacked Mehbooba Mufti saying “BJP used Mehbooba Mufti to bury Kashmiris”.
“We have lost everything, as a nation we have been looted, cheated and demolished,” he added.
AIP Will Support INDIA Alliance If...
Rashid said that if INDIA alliance “assures us that it will restore Article 370 in the parliament AIP will support the alliance”.
“My party is contesting assembly elections because we want to raise the voice of the people and suffering of Kashmiris. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir give mandate to AIP, our voice will get strong in parliament. If we get 40 seats, we will protest outside the residence of Modi in Delhi to express our sufferings,” he said.
The AIP chief also predicted a loss for Sajad Lone and Omar Abdullah in the upcoming assembly polls.
“Both of them will loose from both the seats they are contesting, because people know they have given Engineer Rashid the mandate to speak for them,” he said.
To a question on AIP's support Sarjan Barkatis candidature from Langate, Rashid said, “Had they approached us before we would have thought about it. But I will fight for the release of Sarjan Barkati,” he added.
Read more: