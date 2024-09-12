ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Support INDIA Bloc If...': Engineer Rashid's Condition In First Press Conference After Release From Jail

AIP President Engineer Rashid (C) Speaks During First Press Conference After Release From Jail, on Thursday, September 12, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In his first press conference after being released from Tihar jail on bail in an alleged terror funding case, Kashmir MP and Awami Ittihad Party President, Engineer Rashid on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two major mainstream parties in Kashmir-NC and PDP.

The AIP chief said that his party would support the NC-Congress alliance “if it assures him about bringing a resolution seeking restoration of Article 370 in the Parliament”.

Addressing the maiden presser post his release in Srinagar, Rashid, who was flanked by party leaders, raised the Kashnmir issue saying he would “compel” PM Narendra Modi to resolve the issue peacefully.

“My struggle will be for resolution of Kashmir issue and India must resolve if it it wants to become a Vishwa Guru,” he said.



Key Highlights of Engineer Rashid's PC

Kashmir Issue

Rashid said that he will “struggle and compel the Modi government to resolve Kashmir issue peacefully”.

“We are not enemies of India and not agents of Pakistan but the agents of our own conscience. I have come out to unite people not divide them. Truth will win, ultimately,” the AIP chief said.

Attack On NC, PDP

Rashid launched an all-out attack on NC Vice President Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.

“Omar and Mehbooba are accusing me of BJP's B team. They should feel ashamed because a person has faced five years ordeal in Tihar Jail. How can he be an agent?,” he said.