'Will Stand With Muslim Community If..': Mayawati Says Waqf Amendment Bill Passed In A Hurry

New Delhi: After hours of heated debate, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed with a majority vote in both Houses of the Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The bill now awaits President's assent to become a law. The Bill was cleared by Lok Sabha after more than 12 hours of debate with 288 votes in favour and 232 against it. On the other hand, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128:95 votes following marathon debate that continued past midnight.

Meanwhile, politics has heated up in the country with the Opposition parties questioning the timing and manner in which the bill was tabled in the Parliament. They have strongly criticised the Narendra Modi government for pushing the bill through the legislative process 'without proper public consultation'.

Bill Passed In A Hurry

The Samajwadi Party, led by former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav vehemently opposed the bill, calling it discriminatory against the Muslims. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by ex-CM Mayawati, has also voiced sharp criticism, accusing the government of rushing the legislation.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the BSP supremo said, "After listening to the ruling and Opposition parties on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, we think it would have been better had the Central Government given some more time to the people to understand this bill and cleared all their doubts before introducing this bill in the House."

She added, "The sad thing is the government has passed this bill in a hurry. This is not correct. If the government misuses this bill following its passage, then the party (BSP) will fully support the Muslim community and in no way extend support to this bill."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Waqf Bill was debated for several hours in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When voting was held, members of the ruling party secured majority and subsequently the bill was passed. However, following passage of the bill, several organisations and institutions associated with the Muslim community have announced plans to protest against it.

High Alert In Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have tightened the security, with police conducting foot patrolling in sensitive areas. Apprehending trouble, additional police forces, equipped with anti-riot vehicles, were deployed today near the 'Teele Wali Masjid' in old Lucknow during Friday prayers, with foot patrols underway in other areas.

Additional forces deployed in sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Read More

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Approval 'Historic Step Towards Justice, Accountability': Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan