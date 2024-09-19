ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Will Share Information On Collegium's Resolutions On HC Chief Justices': Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that it will provide some details next week regarding recommendations made by the Collegium on the appointment of Chief Justices in several High Courts in the country.

Attorney General R Venkataramani contended before a bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, that he will be providing some details about the Collegium's recommendations. The top lawyer was seeking an adjournment of the hearing on a plea which is listed for hearing on Friday.

"Please list the plea after a week," said the AG. The bench said the submissions seeking adjournment can be made tomorrow, as the matter is already on board.

The bench informed the law officer that the Jharkhand government has filed a contempt petition against the Centre for not appointing the Chief Justice in the High Court in the state. The AG said he is not aware of it.