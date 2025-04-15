Saudi Arabia's Hajj 2025 Regulations To Affect Jammu Kashmir Pilgrims? Haj Committee Officer Clarifies

Srinagar: The decision of the Saudi Arabia government to bar individuals without Hajj permits from entering the holy city of Mecca will not impact the pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir embarking on the holy pilgrimage through the Hajj Committee but may hit the pilgrims going through private tour operators.

Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, told ETV Bharat the Hajis going for Hajj through the committee will embark on the 2025 pilgrimage smoothly.

“90 percent of our Hajis have got the MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) number, their visas will be arriving within a few days,” Qureshi told ETV Bharat. The officer informed that 3624 pilgrims are going through the committee and 550 seats have been allotted to private tour operators.

What Are The Saudi Regulations For Hajj 2025?

The Hajj officer's assurance comes close on the heels of the move by the Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry to bar pilgrims without Hajj permits from entering the city of Mecca during Hajj 2025.

According to reports, the Kingdom's Ministry of Tourism has banned all hospitality establishments in Mecca from providing accommodation to individuals lacking an official Hajj permit during Hajj 2025. The move, effective from Dhul Qada 1, 1446, corresponding to April 29, 2025, comes on the directions by the Interior Ministry as per reports. The restrictions will remain in place until the end of Hajj 2025 to ensure safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Private Hajj Operators In A Fix

The Saudi govt’s decision to regulate the rush during the upcoming Hajj season may hit the tour operators from Jammu and Kashmir and in India. Tour operator Umar Amin Tibetbaqal said that move will hit the business of the ten tour operators in Jammu and Kashmir that have been allotted 550 seats of the private quota as well as the pilgrims facilitated by them.

“It is a big setback for us. Those Hajjis who are going through us are worried. How can we pick and choose Hajjis from this quota,” he said.

Sheikh Feroz , another tour operator said, though the money of the Hajjis is safe and will be refunded to them but the major issue is many of them will be deprived of this year’s Hajj. He said if the government of India takes up the issue with the Saudi government, they can resolve the issue.

J&K Leaders Appeal GoI For Solution

The issue of slashing the quota to tour operators was raised by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and two former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. The leaders have urged the government of India to take up the issue with the Saudi government.

They said the decision will hit 52,000 Hujjaj from India. BJP leader and Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said the Ministry of External Affairs has taken up the matter with the Saudi Arabia government.