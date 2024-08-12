ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Result In Utter Chaos...': Supreme Court Junks Plea Against Holding UGC-NET Re-Test On Aug 21

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

The top court threw out the petition seeking to stop the re-test ordered by the central government. The centre had cancelled the UGC-NET 2024 exam conducted in June. The court noted that the new schedule for the examination is out and any interference at this stage would result in "utter chaos".

The top court threw out the petition seeking to stop the re-test ordered by the central government. The centre had cancelled the UGC-NET 2024 exam conducted in June. The court noted that the new schedule for the examination is out and any interference at this stage would result in "utter chaos".
Representative Image (Creative Commons)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the central government’s decision to cancel the UGC NET 2024 exam, which was conducted in June, observing that the exam is scheduled afresh on August 21. "If court were to interfere at this stage, then it results in "utter chaos"," a three-judge bench observed.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the government took a decision in the matter two months ago, and if it were to entertain the petition now, then it would add to uncertainty and result in utter chaos. The bench said several lakhs students are appearing for the exam on August 21, and only 47 petitioners have challenged it before the court.

The petitioners challenged the decision to cancel the previous UGC-NET exam held on June 18 and to conduct a re-test on August 21.

The bench said there should be finality now and the exam should take place as per the schedule on August 21. “Let there be certainty for students...," said the bench, while declining to entertain the petition.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a petition by Parveen Dabas and others. The plea argued that the CBI has recently found that the evidence suggesting a paper leak was fake, therefore it raises questions on the reasonability for cancelling the exam.

The Union Education Ministry on June 19 had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the central government’s decision to cancel the UGC NET 2024 exam, which was conducted in June, observing that the exam is scheduled afresh on August 21. "If court were to interfere at this stage, then it results in "utter chaos"," a three-judge bench observed.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the government took a decision in the matter two months ago, and if it were to entertain the petition now, then it would add to uncertainty and result in utter chaos. The bench said several lakhs students are appearing for the exam on August 21, and only 47 petitioners have challenged it before the court.

The petitioners challenged the decision to cancel the previous UGC-NET exam held on June 18 and to conduct a re-test on August 21.

The bench said there should be finality now and the exam should take place as per the schedule on August 21. “Let there be certainty for students...," said the bench, while declining to entertain the petition.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a petition by Parveen Dabas and others. The plea argued that the CBI has recently found that the evidence suggesting a paper leak was fake, therefore it raises questions on the reasonability for cancelling the exam.

The Union Education Ministry on June 19 had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT UGC NET RETESTPETITION CHALLENGING NET RETESTCANCELLING UGC NETUGC NET AUGUST 21SUPREME COURT UGC NET RETEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.