'Will Result In Utter Chaos...': Supreme Court Junks Plea Against Holding UGC-NET Re-Test On Aug 21

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the central government’s decision to cancel the UGC NET 2024 exam, which was conducted in June, observing that the exam is scheduled afresh on August 21. "If court were to interfere at this stage, then it results in "utter chaos"," a three-judge bench observed.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the government took a decision in the matter two months ago, and if it were to entertain the petition now, then it would add to uncertainty and result in utter chaos. The bench said several lakhs students are appearing for the exam on August 21, and only 47 petitioners have challenged it before the court.

The petitioners challenged the decision to cancel the previous UGC-NET exam held on June 18 and to conduct a re-test on August 21.

The bench said there should be finality now and the exam should take place as per the schedule on August 21. “Let there be certainty for students...," said the bench, while declining to entertain the petition.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a petition by Parveen Dabas and others. The plea argued that the CBI has recently found that the evidence suggesting a paper leak was fake, therefore it raises questions on the reasonability for cancelling the exam.

The Union Education Ministry on June 19 had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.