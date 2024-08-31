ETV Bharat / bharat

Will PM Modi Visit Pakistan To Attend SCO Summit?

New Delhi: This is the last day of August and India saw a lot of diplomacy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine and scheduled visit to the US next month.

What's interesting is Pakistan has invited India to the SCO summit in October this year. It is yet to be seen if he will visit Pakistan to attend the summit. Amid the strained ties between India and Pakistan, it will be interesting to watch India's response which is been keenly awaited. It will be of interest to see if PM Modi deputes a minister to represent India at the event, as he has done in the past.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said, "India has received the invitation for attending the Heads of Government Summit of SCO hosted by Pakistan. As and when we have an update, we will share it with you". Islamabad will host the SCO summit on 15-16 October.

According to reports, the event will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials' meetings focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.