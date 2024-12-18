Furore Over Ambedkar Row: Rijiju Retorts As MVA Demands Action Against HM Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has drawn sharp criticism from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and Vanchit president Prakash Ambedkar over his recent statements in Parliament on Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai (It has become a fashion now) – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name as many times, then they would have got a place in heaven,” Shah had said in Parliament.

The MVA leaders hit out at Amit Shah for such remarks. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that Amit Shah became the Home Minister only because of the Constitution.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray commented, "The manner in which Amit Shah spoke in the Parliament yesterday; it was disrespectful. He said that taking Ambedkar's name has become a fashion and that had they taken God's name as much they would have been in heaven. Who are you? Ambedkar ji is a personality not bound by any side. The manner in which BJP is insulting someone who gave us the Constitution is not acceptable to us.”

“Will PM Modi, BJP and RSS take action against Amit Shah? Or did they tell Amit to say this? RSS should make it clear if this was Amit Shah's personal view or they told him to say that? Is this acceptable to other parties which have extended support to Amit Shah, be it Chandrababu Naidu or Nitish Kumar or Ajit Pawar? Will Ramdas Athawale continue to be in their cabinet even after this?," questioned Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray said, "The poison in the mind of the BJP is clearly visible now. They wanted to insult the Constitution. They wanted to insult Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Now will the MLAs of the party who are with the BJP resign?"

Even Vanchit president and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's great-grandson Prakash Ambedkar strongly criticised the BJP over Amit Shah's statement. He said, "Before BJP was born, there was Jan Sangh and RSS. This organization opposed Babasaheb the most. Amit Shah's statement indicates that his old ideology has come out again. There is nothing innovative in it. He cannot implement the old plan as Babasaheb is the obstacle."

Asked about the Home Minister’s statements, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said, "Ambedkar is not fashion, he is passion. If someone has said fashion, they have not understood Ambedkar. Ambedkar is the voice of our inner soul. Don't make fun of the Constitution. We got jobs and education because of Babasaheb.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for 'trying to mislead the people'. He said, "Since last night, Congress has taken out a small clip of the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah and making it viral. During his entire speech, Amit Shah praised Babasaheb Ambedkar. He has also told the House how our government and BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, devoted not only to Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy but also to promoting his ideals. Congress Party should stop misusing the name of BR Ambedkar. They have no moral rights to take the name of BR Ambedkar."