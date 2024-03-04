Obscene video case: Won't contest election till proven innocent, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Upendra Singh Rawat, Photo grabbed from his Facebook

BJP's Barabanki candidate Upendra Singh Rawat said he will not contest any poll till proven innocent in 'obscene video' case.

Barabanki (UP): A day after an obscene video allegedly involving him surfaced on social media, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat who has been fielded again by the party from Barabanki on Monday said he will not contest any election till proven innocent.

He also demanded an investigation into the matter. In a post on X in Hindi, Rawat said, "An fake video of mine generated by deepfake AI technology is being made viral, for which I have lodged an FIR."

He said he has requested the party president to get it investigated. "I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent," the first-time MP said.

Upendra Singh RawatBJP Barabanki candidate

