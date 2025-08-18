Will Meet And Decide About Our Stand And The Candidate: Manickam Tagore Flags NDA's CP Radhakrishnan's RSS Ties

New Delhi: Following the announcement of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated that the INDIA alliance leaders will convene to discuss their stance and decide on their candidate.

Tagore remarked, "INDIA alliance leaders will meet and decide about our stand and the candidate. We all know that CP Radhakrishnan has a background in RSS, and he proudly wears that RSS badge. He has been an MP from Tamil Nadu and the BJP president from Tamil Nadu. Therefore, he has associations with Tamil Nadu, and he is the Governor in Maharashtra, but his RSS links can't be forgotten."

Earlier today, Congress leader Tagore on X criticised the NDA's nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice Presidential candidate, calling him "another RSS man."

He highlighted that after the Prime Minister and Speaker, yet another key institution is facing a battle to be protected.

Tagore on X commented on C.P. Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, stating, " Vice President of India. After PM, Speaker now ...Another Institution...Another battle to protect. Hope INDIA decides."

According to sources, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA. On Sunday, the NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. BJP National President JP Nadda announced after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election.

"We will talk to the Opposition as well. We should also secure their support to ensure an unopposed election for the Vice President's post. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said while addressing a conference here.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar wrote in his resignation letter.