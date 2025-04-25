‘Will Make Pakistan Yearn For Water’: Chirag Paswan On Indus Water Treaty

Sonipat: Condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan asserted that Pakistan would be given a befitting reply in its language for the cowardly act. He was speaking at an event organised at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Kundli."

Paswan clarified that the Indian government has taken strict measures after the attack, which include the historic decision to end the Indus Water Treaty. He said, "80% of the water of our six rivers used to go to Pakistan, but now it is their turn to yearn for every drop. Every drop of blood of our people will be accounted for."

India's diplomatic strategy against Pakistan: Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam killed many people by firing indiscriminately at tourists. This incident shook the whole country, and the demand for strict action against terrorism intensified.

The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only cancelled the Indus Water Treaty, but also took four other important steps, which demonstrated India's diplomatic strength on the global stage. These decisions have increased uneasiness in Pakistan. Paswan said that India has avenged the martyrdom of its soldiers earlier, and this time, too, the masters of terror will not be spared.

Chirag's vision on Bihar politics: On the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, Chirag Paswan said that his priority is "First Bihari, First Bihar". He said, "I forayed into politics for Bihar. My goal is that there should be no lack of employment opportunities and basic facilities in Bihar."

On the post of Chief Minister, he clarified that it has not been considered yet, because "there is no vacancy for the Chief Minister's post in Bihar." He exuded confidence that this time, the NDA government would be formed in Bihar. Also, he said that he does not want to stay in central politics for a long time.

Praise of NIFTM and encouragement to startups: In the "Sulfam" programme organised at NIFTM, Chirag Paswan praised the working style and innovation of the institute. He said that institutes like NIFTM are setting new dimensions in the field of food processing.

He thanked the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who approved the opening of another NIFTM institute in the country. Paswan praised the startups present in the programme and said that these young entrepreneurs are making a significant contribution towards making India self-reliant. He also congratulated the officials of NIFTM for their hard work.

