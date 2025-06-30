Will Karnataka See A New Chief Minister? Kharge Says Congress High Command Will Decide On Change Of Guard In State

Bengaluru: Even as speculations are rife in the political circles that Karnataka will see a new Chief Minister in the next three months, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party high command will take a decision on the matter.

"That (changing the CM) is in the hands of the high command. No one really knows what the high command is thinking. It is entirely up to them, and the high command has the authority to take further action," Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

While some Congress MLAs said that CM Siddaramaiah will make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar in the next three months, others reportedly hinted at changes in the state politics after September. To this, Kharge asked his party MLAs and leaders not to make sweeping statements on the matter. "No one should create problems unnecessarily," the Congress chief said.

For the last few days, Congress Ministers and MLAs have been making statements on the possible change in the leadership in the Congress Government in Karnataka. Cooperative Minister KN Rajanna, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, started the debate by saying Karnataka politics will witness a change after September. While he did not reveal what change he was talking about, political corridors were quick to connect it with the reported power sharing pact brokered by the high command between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. As per the pact, both would share the CM's posts for 30 months each and Siddaramaiah is completing two and half years tenure in the office in November.

On the other hand, senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy, who is also the economic advisor to the CM, said Siddaramaiah will continue as CM another three years as he enjoys the support of majority of Congress MLAs.

However, Congress MLA from Ramanagara Iqbal Hussain retorted saying Shivakumar will become the chief minister in the next three months. "The power sharing pact has indeed happened between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Accordingly, Shivakumar will take over as the CM," he said.