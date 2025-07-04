Will India's Iconic Kolhapuri Chappals Reach Global Market?

Kolhapur: Kolhapuri chappals, popular for its intricate braiding, indigenous designs and use of vegetable-tanned leather have always remained hot favourite among Indians.

Now, the unique chaftsmanship has caught the attention of Italian fashion house Prada. The Italian company had featured leather sandals, looking exactly the same as Kolhapuri chappals, in their summer collection, triggering widespread backlash on social media. The company in its statement later accepted that their designs were "inspired by Indian artists".

Amid this row, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court on Friday against Prada demanding that the Italian company pay monetary compensation to the artisans for copying their design, as per PTI.

According to the petitioner, Ganesh Hingmire, an intellectual property advocate, the Kolhapuri chappal is the cultural symbol of Maharashtra and has special sentiments attached to it.

The Kolhapuri chappals bagged GI status in 2019 as a recognition to their cultural and regional significance.

Kolhapuri chappals with 700-year-old legacy:

Meanwhile efforts have been initiated by the Prada leadership to hold meetings with artisans and the Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Industry to assess avenues for collaboration and possibilities of co-branding. Artisans of Kolhapuri chappals said if the traditional craft gets to the global market, they will surely welcome it.

The Italian company has written to Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Industries suggesting that the artists engaged with this craft are roped in to promote this 700-year-old craft.

Prada is selling sandals similar to Kolhapuri chappals for more than Rs 1 lakh, while the chappals made by Indian artisans are sold for Rs 400. The artisans have requested the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce to look into the matter. After this, the chamber wrote to the Italian company.

Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce president Lalit Gandhi said efforts are being made to bring Kolhapuri chappals to the global market.

"We know the cultural importance of Indian craftsmanship. We are committed to responsible design practices, increasing cultural participation and increasing dialogue with local Indian artisan communities for meaningful exchanges. The craftsmanship of such artisans who demonstrate unparalleled standard of excellence and heritage will be preserved," he said. Prada has informed that they are ready for discussions and meetings, he added.

Traditional artisans of Kolhapur have welcomed the initiative to take Kolhapuri chappals to global market. King Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj gave royal patronage to Kolhapuri chappals, an art form that is about 700 years old, but artisans complained that their craft has not found a market at the global level till now.

"If a company, which is a global leader in footwear manufacturing, comes forward and the traditional Kolhapuri chappals get a global market, we artisans will welcome it," said Balkrishna Gawli, an artisan from Kolhapur.