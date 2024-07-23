ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Take Country To New Heights Of Development, Empower Every Section Of Society': PM Modi Praises Union Budget 2024; Congratulates FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the budget saying it will ensure prosperity and empowerment of every section of the society.

In his remarks on the budget, PM Modi congratulated the countrymen for what he termed a "crucial budget which is going to take the country to new heights of development".

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team deserve special applause. This budget is going to give power to every section of the society. This budget will bring prosperity to the lives of farmers and downtrodden," the PM said.

PM Modi said that his government had brought out 25 crore population in the country out of the poverty line in the last 10 years adding the budget will "further the empowerment of the neo-middle class thus formed".

The PM further said that the budget will give unlimited avenues for the youth of the country. "The budget will give new scale to education and skill sector in the country and to middle class new strength. The budget has brought with it empowerment of tribals, Dalits and other weaker sections of the society," he said.

The budget will also help in empowering women economically, the PM said adding the budget will create new avenues for MSMEs and small businesses in the country.