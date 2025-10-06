ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Create A Chilling Effect, If Court Were To Travel Beyond The Scope Of A Petition: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said if a court travels beyond the scope of a petition, takes the parties involved by surprise, and makes any strong observations, then it will create a chilling effect on other prospective litigants.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and K V Viswanathan said litigants go to court for vindicating their rights when they perceive that there is an infringement, and the court may, after hearing both parties, grant or deny them relief depending on the facts and circumstances of the case.

The bench said, “As pointed out in V.K. Majotra (2003) and Mohammad Naim (1964), if without putting parties on notice (even in the rare and exceptional case where facts warrant) the court travels beyond the scope of the petition, takes parties by surprise and makes any strong observations and directions, it will create a chilling effect on other prospective litigants too”.

The bench said they will be left to wonder whether by going to court in matters where they perceive injustice has resulted, they will be rendered worse off than what they were, before initiating the proceedings. “This could seriously impact access to justice and consequently the very rule of law. Hence, in such matters, courts must exercise great caution and circumspection”, it added.

The apex court made these observations while deciding a civil dispute between the Chinmaya Mission Educational and Cultural Trust and the Cochin Devaswom Board.

The Kerala High Court had directed for fixing the licence fee in respect of a land and asked the board to conduct an inquiry through the chief vigilance officer with regard to the transaction between the board and the trust, and take necessary action based on the findings.

The bench, which partially allowed an appeal filed by the trust, said what the high court has done in the present matter is to direct the fixing of the licence fee, keeping in mind the court's earlier verdicts, but the trust had no opportunity to explain whether the earlier verdicts had any application to the transaction in question or not.