Will country now work as per Sharia, Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "First of all, I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that keeps up its promises for a secure and prosperous country and welfare of the poor."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Congress party's appeasement politics. He reminded that as per the promise the BJP scrapped Triple Talaq and took measures to bring the Uniform Civil Code.

Bhopal: Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "First of all, I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that keeps up its promises for a secure and prosperous country and welfare of the poor."

People's inclination towards the BJP further increased after the Congress manifesto was released, because, in its manifesto, Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement politics as old habits die hard, alleged Amit Shah.

"Congress manifesto speaks of taking forward Personal Law. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, will this country now work as per Sharia?... Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can't be formed based on religion," he pointed out.

The BJP has clearly stated in its manifesto that it will bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and as per its promise we scrapped Triple Talaq and took initiative regarding UCC and the government will take this forward, he asserted.

"Rahul Gandhi speaks of Personal Law, which is about dividing the country...Personal Laws can't be implemented in this country...I am confident that we will see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," he said. Amit Shah was speaking to ANI during the second of the Lok Sabha elections.

