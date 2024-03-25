Will Continue to Raise Issues of JNU Students: ABVP Members

New Delhi: In the Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) Students' Union elections, United Left has won all the four posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has stood second on all the posts. In the past election, ABVP candidate Saurabh Sharma had won the post of Joint Secretary. However, this time ABVP lost that post too.

ABVP National Minister Shivangi Aggarwal told ETV Bharat that this time the vote percentage of ABVP has increased compared to last elections. Arjun Anand, who was the ABVP candidate for the post of Joint Secretary, accused the Left of playing petty and anti-national politics.

ABVP got 73 percent votes this time

Shivangi Aggarwal said that ABVP had contested the student union elections on issues like development of JNU, women's safety and security. "This time vote percentage of ABVP has increased compared to last time. Last time ABVP got only 43 per cent votes. This time ABVP has got 73 per cent more votes. ABVP stood second on every post. ABVP has won the maximum number of councillor seats," added Shivangi.

Will continue to fight for students' interests despite being in opposition

Arjun Anand, who was the candidate for the post of Joint Secretary in the JNU Students Union elections from ABVP, alleged that due to the cheap and anti-national politics of the Left, not only the name of JNU has been tarnished in the last five years but the interests of the students have also been crushed.

"Therefore, in this election our issue was to keep the interests of the students of JNU paramount. We did not contest the elections to defeat anyone but we contested the elections in the interest of the students. We have always been fighting for the interests of students and will continue to do so despite being in the opposition. Our vision is clear, we are not anti-students or anti-nationals and we will try to find solutions. We will continue to raise issues of the students," added Anand.