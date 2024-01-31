‘Will continue to exercise jurisdiction’, SC approves Centre’s ‘permanent’ forest expert body

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday approved a new body of experts set up by the Centre for consultation on environmental and forest matters. However, the apex court made it clear that it will continue to monitor these matters and it will also exercise jurisdiction over the new panel, which replaced the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

A three-judge bench led by justice B R Gavai and comprising justices P S Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra approved reconstitution of the CEC, which was constituted on apex court order in 2002, and added that the CEC functioned for two decades as an ad-hoc body.

“We also noticed that the present composition of CEC consists of persons more than the age of 75-years. So, we have taken note of the notification issued by the government. We have also said that this court will continue to have and continue to exercise jurisdiction over the decisions taken by CEC”, said justice Narasimha, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.

“We have given further directions with respect to how to ensure institutionalization of the various bodies constituted under different environmental protection act”, he said.

The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day. On May 9, 2002, the Supreme Court had directed the setting up of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) that would advise the apex court on technical issues pertaining to the protection of forests and biodiversity

In September last year, the Union environment ministry notified the constitution of a new central empowered committee (CEC) to replace an ad hoc body of the same name constituted by the Supreme Court in 2002.

According to the notification, the new CEC will consist of a chairperson, a member secretary and three expert members, all of whom will be nominated or appointed by the Centre. It further added that the chairperson must have at least 25 years of experience either in the environment, forestry or wildlife fields or of proven administrative experience in the Union government or in state governments.

A two-judge bench of the top court had approved the Union government’s draft notification in August 2023.