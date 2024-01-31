Will Come Back For Full Budget After Elections, Says PM Modi Ahead of Interim Budget

Loading...

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presenting his media statement on camera ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. He said that the government will be back to the Parliament for the Full Budget once the elections are over.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will come back to the Parliament for the Full Budget once the elections are over, hinting at his third term on the trot in heading the government. He said, 'Keeping in line with tradition, the full budget will be presented after getting voted back to power.'

New Delhi: Speaking at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will come back to the Parliament for the Full Budget once the elections are over, on Wednesday.

PM Modi was making a media statement when he subtly said that they were keeping the tradition of presenting an interim budget in an election year, while hailing Nari Shakti in his address and also sent a message to 'unruly MPs' who disrupted the Parliament sessions earlier.

He was seen flanked by his cabinet colleagues while he delivered the speech to the cameras placed at a site designated for his Prime Ministerial media address.

Modi said, "The Parliament took a graceful decision of passing the Women Reservation Bill of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam at the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building. On January 26 too, the entire nation experienced the capability of Nari Shakti and its valour. We saw a display of women empowerment."

"Today, President Droupadi Murmu will address the session and guide the government and tomorrow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget. This is a festival of Nari Shakti," he added.

Taking a swipe at MPs who were accused of disrupting the parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi in his address said, "In the last 10 years, everyone did what suited them in Parliament. But those who have a habit of doing 'cheerharan' of democracy and are habitual of creating ruckus in the Parliament can ask the people of their constituency whether the people remember them for that."

He also said, "This session is an opportunity for regret. An opportunity to leave footprints that will always be remembered. I urge all the parliamentarians to not let go of this session."

Expressing confidence for his party's third term in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls PM Modi in his address also said that they would present the full budget after the elections. He said "it is the tradition to present an interim budget when the polls are around. We will present the full budget after we form the government again after the election."

