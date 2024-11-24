ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Collectively Introspect 'Shocking' Drubbing In Maharashtra Polls, Says Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after BJP-led Mahayuti retained power in Maharashtra, the Congress on Sunday said that the party and other partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will collectively introspect the reasons for their 'shocking' drubbing in the crucial polls.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday won 230 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi managed to garner just 46 seats.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that the assembly poll results in Maharashtra was 'shocking' and 'unbelievable'.

"We don't understand what happened. It was not just the debacle of the Congress party but that of the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi. Let us first get a clear picture of what has happened," he told a TV channel.

Venugopal said they felt surprised about the entire election procedure after the Maharashtra and Haryana drubbings.

When asked whether the grand-old party suspected any sabotage in the Maharashtra election results, the leader said they were not raising any such allegation soon after the debacle.

"We suffered huge setbacks in the strongholds of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and that of the Congress. It is the failure of not just the Congress party but that of the entire alliance," he said.

So, we will sit together and collectively introspect (its reasons), Venugopal added.