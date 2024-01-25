TMC-Congress 'breakup': Kharge dials Mamata in attempt to salvage alliance in Bengal

Siliguri (West Bengal): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge spoke with TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday day after she snubbed the grand old party and said her party will go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party is hopeful of finding a solution to the seat-sharing impasse with the TMC. Ramesh, while speaking to reporters at the Bagdogra airport here, maintained that the Congress cannot think of an INDIA bloc without Banerjee, as she is indispensable in the fight against the BJP in the country.

"If we want to defeat the BJP in Bengal and India, Mamata Banerjee is very much needed. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have immense respect for Mamata ji, he said. Highlighting the chief minister's significance as one of the "important pillars of the INDIA alliance," the Congress general secretary said "no one can imagine the grouping without Mamata Banerjee and the TMC.

Speaking about the TMC chief's decision to fight alone in West Bengal, Ramesh said the Congress is keen to tide over the seat-sharing stalemate. I don't want to make any running commentary on seat-sharing, but we want this impasse to end and we will find a solution, he said.

Ramesh's remarks come a day after Banerjee's decision to go solo in the Parliamentary elections in West Bengal caused ripples in the opposition bloc. The senior Congress leader said the party has invited Banerjee to participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered Bengal on Thursday morning.

We had twice sent invites to Mamata ji to join the yatra. All of us want her to be part of the yatra because our aim is the same; to fight against the injustice that is prevailing in the country, he said.

The TMC has chosen to abstain, citing a lack of information about the yatra. The CPI(M) and Left parties, allies of the Congress in the state and the INDIA bloc at the national level, are expected to join the march.