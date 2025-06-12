Will Bengal's Flagship Deocha-Pachami Project Be A Reality? Even Administration Ducks Relevant Questions

Birbhum: Touted to be the world's second largest and Asia's largest coal block, Deocha-Pachami in the Birbhum district of West Bengal still seems to be stuck in a limbo even after nine years of the announcement of the project. The flagship project that could have placed India highly in the global coal map is stalled for a plethora of reasons.

The principal reason behind the dilly-dallying of the state government's ambitious project, 'Deocha-Pachami Dewanganj Harisingha (DPDH)', is the resistance from the tribal villages. People here are not ready to accept the government's sop and leave behind their ancestral properties to make way for the country's largest coal block in terms of coal reserves.

The initial work of excavation of the thick basalt layer was done in bits and pieces from 2016 to 2022, till Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured of no forcible acquisition of land for the Rs 35,000-crore project. Soon, the state government came up with a revised relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package to mould the future of Birbhum.

There are about 1,179 million hectares of coal blocks in the region, with 1,138 million hectares of basalt rock layer, which has to be extracted first to reach the coalbed. However, it is still unclear when it will be possible to start mining.

The government started the land acquisition process long ago, and Banerjee had announced multiple packages for the landowners. Rs 10,000 crore was allocated as a land acquisition package along with the offer of jobs to the landowning families, and the rehabilitation process had kicked off. Similarly, a section of people also got jobs in exchange for land. However, a large part of the tribals are reluctant to part with their land.

The recent push, though, came from Banerjee in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) when she flaunted the project in front of the selected business luminaries of the country and beyond. The work began under tight security in February with the excavation of the thick basalt layer.

Four months down the line, the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), which was entrusted with the work of the project, took stock of things via its chairman PB Salim's visit to the spot, accompanied by district magistrate Bidhan Roy on Wednesday.

However, neither Salim nor Roy could give a timeline for the possible start of the extraction work. A large section of the tribals have always been alleging that land is being forcibly acquired for mining. The administration officials could not even clarify whether the issue has been completely resolved.

"This is the Chief Minister's dream project. I came to see that work. The work is progressing well. The tree transplanting work has been done successfully. Water has entered due to the recent rains. So, the excavation work is moving a little slower. However, more basalt rocks will be extracted in a few days. The Chief Minister will come to see the mining work. Although her visit has not been decided yet," Salim said.

"The WBPDCL chairman came to see the work. Good work is underway. Deucha-Pachami is not a dream but a reality. The people of the area themselves are taking the initiative for mining. We are part of a team sent by the Chief Minister. She would come to see the work herself," Roy said.

It may be recalled that the excavation work started in Deucha-Pachami from February 7, soon after Banerjee's announcement. No sooner had the work started, the anti-mining movement got a fillip as a section of the local tribals is still reluctant to give away their land for mining by destroying the natural environment. However, the administration is taking the initiative to start mining.

Officials inspect the work at Deocha-Pachami. (ETV Bharat)

The customary Arjun and Mahua trees were not felled, but were replaced, which made Salim satisfied. Currently, only a small amount of basalt rock is being extracted. So far, the coal level has not been reached.

Most of the villages in the Deocha-Pachami area are inhabited by tribals, and at least 20 villages comprising 21,000 people will have to be relocated. In addition, vast forests, wetlands and pastures will also come under massive destruction if the mine becomes a reality. The water level will deplete.

Due to the anti-mining movement, the administration had to start mining work in the dark of night to fall in line with the CM's assurance.

Ravi Tudu, a resident of Deocha Dewanganj, Sandhya Hembram, a resident of Chand Mouza, and Malti Hembram said in unison, "We want industry, but not at the cost of the village and environment. We will not give our land for mining. Many times, they asked for land. Some from other villages have given it. Our people do not want to give the land for mining. Many people are not being given proper jobs. We do not trust them."

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari also raised allegations of corruption in the acquisition of land in Deocha-Pachami. At a press conference, he alleged nepotism and corruption in job recruitment, as outsiders have also been given jobs, instead of those who parted with their lands.