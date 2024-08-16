ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Back Any Candidate Announced By Congress, NCP (SP) As CM Face Of MVA: Uddhav

By PTI

Aug 16, 2024

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that he will back any candidate announced by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) as the Chief Minister face of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Uddhav Thackeray says he will back any candidate announced by Congress, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar as CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi
File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray (right) and MP Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he will back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP) as Maha Vikas Aghadi's chief ministerial face.

Addressing party workers of the opposition bloc MVA here, Thackeray said the assembly polls are a fight to preserve Maharashtra's self-respect. Maharashtra assembly elections are likely to be held in October or November. The MVA comprises the Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress.

Uddhav Thackeray will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM face of MVA. I don't have the feeling that I am fighting for myself but for the rights of Maharashtra, Thackeray said. He insisted that the chief ministerial candidate must be decided first, rather than by the logic of the party that wins the most seats in the elections.

Thackeray asked the MVA cadres to rise above self-interest and fight for the sake of protecting Maharashtra's pride and interest. He also urged them to be the ambassadors of the opposition alliance in the state.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for a secular civil code in the country, during his Independence Day address, Thackeray wondered if he had given up Hindutva. He also targeted the PM over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and asked why it was not passed when the BJP was in absolute majority.

