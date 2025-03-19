'Will Ask Stringent Punishment For Myself If...', Congress MP Rakesh Rathore After Walked Free In Rape Case

Sitapur: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore walked out of the jail here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after a local court granted him bail in a rape case.

Speaking to the media soon after his release, Rathore pleaded his innocence, saying he had done nothing wrong, and if proven otherwise, he would ask for the strictest punishment for himself.

“If I have done anything wrong, then I ask for the most stringent punishment for myself. This was a time of penance for me. Soon, everything will become clear. I didn't want to make this a political issue. I have received all the support from the party,” Rathore said.

On January 17, police registered a case against Rathore following a complaint from a woman, who accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past four years, promising to marry her. On January 20, Rathore's counsels, advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi, filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Sitapur. On January 23, the MP-MLA court in Sitapur rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the MP. Finally, he surrendered before the police on January 30.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Rathore on March 11 in the case filed under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, on the same day, Sitapur police filed a chargesheet adding Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceit) of the BNS, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, preventing Rathore's immediate release and forcing him to apply for bail again in a lower court.

On Tuesday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Prakash granted him bail in the Section 69 case. Two bail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each were furnished on the MP's behalf in court, his lawyer Vijay Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, a woman has accused Rathore of raping her for 4 years on the pretext of marriage and helping in politics. The victim provided electronic evidence and other call recordings in support of her statement, and the police studied all this evidence in detail.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said, “A victim appeared before the police in the Kotwali Nagar area of Sitapur and submitted an application on 15th January that Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, has been raping her for the last 4 years on the pretext of marriage and helping in politics.”

“The victim provided electronic evidence and other call recordings in support of her statement, and the police studied all this evidence in detail. The victim said that she has been continuously threatened by the accused. A case was registered, and police are taking action in this regard. The medical of the victim and her statement have also been recorded before the court,” Sitapur SP said. (With inputs from ANI)