‘Will Accept Claims And Objections Beyond September 1’, ECI To SC In Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday contended before the Supreme Court that it will accept claims/objections with respect to the draft electoral roll even after the September 1 deadline, in the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) matter. After hearing detailed submissions, the apex court observed that it is unfortunate that there is a trust deficit in the matter between the poll body and the political parties, and suggested that volunteers from the district legal services authority can help in the exercise.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, the counsel for the poll body informed the bench that most applications it received sought removal of names from the voter list, whereas the number of requests for inclusion is much lower.

The apex court orally observed that it is surprised that political parties are seeking exclusion of voters instead of inclusion of voters in the draft electoral roll in Bihar. However, the petitioners emphasized the "lack of transparency" in the exercise.

The bench stressed that it is really bothered that political parties are coming up with only 120 cases, in connection with the exclusion of voters. Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing AIMIM, argued that 15 lakh new voters have crept up in Bihar in just a couple of weeks. The bench said that it is a remarkable increase, and it may be due to those who have attained the age of 18 years. However, the counsel did not agree with this observation of the court.

The apex court observed that it is unfortunate that there is a trust deficit in the matter and added that it can ask the district legal services authority to provide volunteers to bridge the gap.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, vehemently argued that the people of Bihar do not have a problem with the SIR; however, only the petitioners have an issue with the process.

The bench told a counsel, representing the RJD, senior advocate Shoeb Alam, that they could have appreciated it if there was a claim with respect to exclusion of 1000 or more from the voters’ list, but the political party’s claim is merely 36. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, said the problem is in lack of transparency. Dwivedi countered this contention, saying the “problem is with the mindset to disrupt…”.

The bench noted that the Election Commission of India has submitted a note before it that the receipt of claims and objections is not barred after September 1. The bench said the poll body has informed the apex court that the claims/objections/corrections can be submitted even after the deadline, that is, after 1 September, and the same will be considered after the electoral roll has been finalised. “So, the process of claim and objection will continue until the last date of nominations and all inclusions and exclusions are integrated in the final roll”, noted the apex court.

The bench said that in the meantime, the political parties or the petitioners may submit their affidavit in response to the note of the poll body.

The bench noted that some serious disputes have been raised in connection with the submission and acceptance of the claims/ objections/corrections. “With a view to facilitating the voters of Bihar, who are the central point of the entire litigation….we request the executive chairman of Bihar State Legal Service Authority to issue instructions, by tomorrow noon, to all district services legal authorities to depute. Notify the paralegal volunteers…to assist the individual voters or political parties for the purpose of submission of claims/ objections/corrections (online submission)”, said the apex court.