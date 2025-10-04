Wildlife Week: Awareness, Habitat Protection Key To Reducing Man-Animal Conflict, Says Expert
Wildlife expert Jalpan Rupapara cited the rise in human-animal conflict cases to the growth of wildlife while calling for mass awareness among affected population.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Wildlife Week, a wildlife expert on Saturday expressed concern over the man-animal conflict in different parts of the country and suggested that it can be reduced through awareness among the local people.
The wildlife expert also emphasized on preserving the existing wildlife habitats besides declaring more areas as protected areas to reduce the man-animal conflict.
Wildlife Week is being celebrated every year from October 2 to 8 to promote widespread awareness regarding the significance of wildlife conservation and the maintenance of ecological balance.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav has underscored the significance of preserving India’s biodiversity stating that Wildlife Week is designed to raise awareness regarding the protection and conservation of the nation’s flora and fauna, engaging every citizen throughout the country.
Notably, the growing human population and the resulting demand for natural resources are causing the degradation and fragmentation of natural habitats, leading to a scenario where humans and wildlife are vying for the same resources. This situation causes deaths of wild animals and human beings.
A total of 3,251 persons lost their lives as a result of attacks by wild animals such as tigers and elephants in the past five years throughout the nation, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jalpan Rupapara, a wildlife expert said that man-animal conflict was a matter of concern in our country. He said that in many states wildlife exists in the human dominated landscapes giving rise to a very challenging aspect.
Asserting that due to the positive approach of the government and with the local people's contribution, he said that wildlife has seen a good growth in recent years across the country. "So, it is natural that the man-animal conflict will also increase."
Referring to different animal species, Rupapara said that each animal species like tiger, lion , elephant have different behaviours.
“They have different characteristics. So, the strategy to reduce the man-animal conflict in context to that particular species are different and strategies need to be worked out. These specific approaches will definitely reduce man-animal conflict," he said.
Citing an instance, Rupapara said that a lions, leopards and tigers basically don't see humans as their food. “They are normally not man-eaters. Identification of such animals and subsequent course of action is the key to reduce human deaths," he said.
The wildlife expert further said that in the affected areas where man-animal conflicts are more, which are the sensitive wildlife areas, the government and forest department should opt for some beneficial schemes to increase the tolerance of the wildlife species among the local people. “If they are getting some benefit, they will be able to tolerate such conflict in a better way."
Stating that the most important thing to reduce the man-animal conflict was awareness, Rupapara said, "Awareness among the local people about the wildlife will reduce the man-animal conflict. Such awareness should be spread by government , forest officials as well as NGOs working in those areas."
"The need of the hour is that we will have to preserve the shrinking wildlife habitats. The chief cause of the man-animal conflict is gradually reducing the natural wildlife habitat. The chief reason is encroachment. Preserving their habitat, preventing their shrinkage and declaring more and more forest areas as protected areas are key to reducing such conflict," the wildlife expert added.
