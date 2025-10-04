ETV Bharat / bharat

Wildlife Week: Awareness, Habitat Protection Key To Reducing Man-Animal Conflict, Says Expert

A forest official removes a tranquilized leopard from a tree after it wondered into a residential area in Guwahati , Assam ( AFP )

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Wildlife Week, a wildlife expert on Saturday expressed concern over the man-animal conflict in different parts of the country and suggested that it can be reduced through awareness among the local people.

The wildlife expert also emphasized on preserving the existing wildlife habitats besides declaring more areas as protected areas to reduce the man-animal conflict.

Wildlife Week is being celebrated every year from October 2 to 8 to promote widespread awareness regarding the significance of wildlife conservation and the maintenance of ecological balance.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav has underscored the significance of preserving India’s biodiversity stating that Wildlife Week is designed to raise awareness regarding the protection and conservation of the nation’s flora and fauna, engaging every citizen throughout the country.

Notably, the growing human population and the resulting demand for natural resources are causing the degradation and fragmentation of natural habitats, leading to a scenario where humans and wildlife are vying for the same resources. This situation causes deaths of wild animals and human beings.

A total of 3,251 persons lost their lives as a result of attacks by wild animals such as tigers and elephants in the past five years throughout the nation, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jalpan Rupapara, a wildlife expert said that man-animal conflict was a matter of concern in our country. He said that in many states wildlife exists in the human dominated landscapes giving rise to a very challenging aspect.