Wild Encounters Turn Deadly: 3,251 Killed By Tigers, Elephants In 5 Years In India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Over 3,200 people have lost their lives due to attack by wild animals like tiger and elephant in last five years across the country, government data shows.

Notably, attacks by wild animals on humans pose a significant issue because of the risks of injury, fatality, and livelihoods. The incidences of human-wildlife conflict reported from various parts is a deep concern.

According to the data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as many as 3,251 people have lost their lives due to attack by tiger and elephant in last five years. In between 2020 to 2024, the total number number of people who were killed by tiger attacks in different states stood at 382.

Out of these, the highest number of deaths were reported from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 218 deats were reported from Maharashtra, 61 from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh 32.

The total number of deaths due to tiger attack in West Bengal is 12 and nine in Uttarakhand. Bihar reported 17 deaths and Assam four.

As per the data, a total of 2,869 people were killed by elephant attacks during the last five years. During the said period, Odisha reported the highest number of deaths by elephant attacks. The number stood at 624.

As many as 436 deaths were reported from West Bengal. Assam and Tamil Nadu reported 383 and 256 deaths respectively.

Steps taken by the government to address human-animal conflict

An advisory on dealing with human-wildlife conflict has been issued by the Union Ministry of Environment , Forest and Climate Change. The advisory recommends coordinated interdepartmental action, identification of conflict hot spots, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures, establishment of rapid response teams, formation of State and District level committees to review the quantum of ex-gratia relief for its expeditious payments, issuing guidance and instructions for expedited relief payments, preferably within 24 hours to the affected persons, in the case of death and injury to persons.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also issued guidelines to States and Union Territories (UTs) on managing human-wildlife conflicts including damage to crops. It advise States/UTs to utilise the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY). Under the revamped operational guidelines of PMFBY, States/UTs may provide add-on coverage for crop loss due to attack by wild animals. It also includes preparation and implementation of comprehensive long-term plan for alternate cropping by the State Agriculture/Horticulture Department under different schemes in vulnerable areas.

It has also issued species-specific guidelines to deal with human-wildlife conflict situations for mitigation of human wildlife conflicts involving elephant, gaur, leopard, snake, crocodile, rhesus macaque, wild pig, bear, blue bull and blackbuck.

Among others, Section 11 (1) (a) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, empowers the State Chief Wild Life Wardens to grant permits for hunting animals falling in Schedule I of the Act, which become dangerous to human life. Further, the Section 11 (1) (b) of the Act empowers State Chief Wild Life Warden or any authorized officer to grant permits for hunting of wild animals falling under Schedule-II of the Act, if such animals have become dangerous to human life or property.