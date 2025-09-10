ETV Bharat / bharat

Wild Animal Kills Girl In Bahraich, Leaves Villagers Scared

Bahraich: Residents of the villages close to the forest area are living in fear of wild animals. A five-year-old girl was carried away by a wild animal on Tuesday night when she was having her meal in Paragpurva village of Manjhara Taulkli area.

The villagers tried unsuccessfully searching for her through the night. Her body was found in a field some 500 metres away from her house on Wednesday morning. The villagers now fear the return of wolves in the area.

The victim was the daughter of Ramjit, who related that the girl was having her meal while the rest of his family was busy with other chores when the animal attacked and carried her away.

He related that the family raised a noise on finding the girl missing. The Police and Forest Department officials were informed, who joined the villagers in the effort to locate the girl. A thorough combing of the area did not yield any result. It was in the morning that her badly mutilated body was found. Her body was sent for a post-mortem.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav disclosed, “Our team is investigating the pug marks to ascertain whether the animal that attacked the girl was a wolf or something else.”

The victim’s mother said, “I had gone to attend a mobile phone call when the animal took her away. The people tried to confront it with sticks, but it escaped.”