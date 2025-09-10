Wild Animal Kills Girl In Bahraich, Leaves Villagers Scared
Officials said that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the animal was a wolf or something else.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Bahraich: Residents of the villages close to the forest area are living in fear of wild animals. A five-year-old girl was carried away by a wild animal on Tuesday night when she was having her meal in Paragpurva village of Manjhara Taulkli area.
The villagers tried unsuccessfully searching for her through the night. Her body was found in a field some 500 metres away from her house on Wednesday morning. The villagers now fear the return of wolves in the area.
The victim was the daughter of Ramjit, who related that the girl was having her meal while the rest of his family was busy with other chores when the animal attacked and carried her away.
He related that the family raised a noise on finding the girl missing. The Police and Forest Department officials were informed, who joined the villagers in the effort to locate the girl. A thorough combing of the area did not yield any result. It was in the morning that her badly mutilated body was found. Her body was sent for a post-mortem.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav disclosed, “Our team is investigating the pug marks to ascertain whether the animal that attacked the girl was a wolf or something else.”
The victim’s mother said, “I had gone to attend a mobile phone call when the animal took her away. The people tried to confront it with sticks, but it escaped.”
Former village Pradhan Sadguru Prasad said, “The incident took place around 8 pm. The girl’s grandfather was lying close by. We tried hard looking for the girl but could not find her.”
The villagers said that last year, 10 children were killed by wolves in the area besides a woman. This had led to a fear amongst the villagers that lasted for several months. The Forest Department personnel had managed to capture six maneater wolves after a lot of effort.
Meanwhile, the villagers claim to have witnessed a leopard in Argodva village of Motipur Forest Range on Monday. The villagers video-recorded their presence. The villagers claim that several dogs are also attacking the children and the aged in this area. They also claim to have spotted jackals.
The presence of wild animals has caused a palpable fear among the people residing in the villages located on the periphery of the forest. They are scared to go out alone in the dark.
