Moments After We Shot His Ropeway Video He Was Shot Dead By Terrorists, Says Wife Of Pahalgam Attack Victim From Odisha

Srinagar/Balasore: Priyadarshini Acharya was inconsolable. Holding Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi close to herself she wailed and cried, urging her to bring back her husband. With their eight-year child in tow, Priyadarshini was counting minutes before her husband Prashant Satapathy, killed in Pahalgam terror attack, was to be sent home when she saw the MP proceeding towards her.

As if meeting someone from the family in an alien land, Priyadarshini broke down and mumbled in broken Odia words, hardly audible with the unrelenting sobbing.

"We had almost completed the ropeway when he came down and removed his helmet. Me and my son were at a height because we were shooting his ropeway video and by the time we came to him, he was shot at and profusely bleeding. The militant was coolly walking away, targeting someone else," said Priyadarshini.

The MP reached Srinagar on Wednesday morning to meet Priyadarshini and pay last respects to her husband's mortal remains.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi paying last respects to Prashant Satapathy's mortal remains (@X)

Priyadarshini narrated the ordeal as to how the scene had changed within a few minutes and her life too, for all times to come.

"We had come here for only four days and would have flown back to Odisha on Wednesday afternoon. But look at the cruelty of destiny, we are flying back today with his body. How do I console myself and my son who saw his father shot in front of him," she questioned to the MP.

Sarangi, who was in Srinagar to attend Public Accounts committee Meeting, held Priyadarshini and her son close and assured them that justice will be meted out to the terror perpetrators. "Do not worry, I am there, we will take care of you," said the MP after speaking to the child.

Tanuj Kumar Panigrahy, security guard at CIPET Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, CIPET office in Balasore, where Prashant worked as Account Assistant, was in mourning as colleagues and friends condoled his death. A security guard at the office broke down remembering Prashant's behaviour. "He was one of the very few people here who would everyday converse with me and ask me if I was doing well. Now his seat is vacant and he will never return," said the guard Tanuj Kumar Panigrahy.