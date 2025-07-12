ETV Bharat / bharat

Wife Living Separately Without Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court has ruled that a woman living separately from her husband without any valid reason cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 of CrPC.

Wife Living Separately Without Any Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

Prayagraj: In a major ruling, the Allahabad High Court has passed an order stating that a woman who chooses to live separately from her husband and in-laws without any valid reason is not entitled to maintenance.

On Friday, the High Court set aside the order of the Meerut Family Court to give monthly maintenance to the wife in the dispute between husband and wife.

Hearing a plea filed by one Vipul Agarwal, a resident of Meerut, who had challenged the Family Court's order, Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma passed the order that a woman cannot claim maintenance if she is staying away from husband without any valid reason.

Reportedly, Agarwal's lawyer Rajat Airan told the court that his client's wife Nisha Agarwal left her marital home with their small child and moved to her parents' house. Despite repeated requests and mediation efforts, she allegedly refused to return.

The lawyer further argued that the wife filed a maintenance case under Section 125 of the CrPC in the Family Court, which itself did not find any valid reason for her to live separately. Yet, the court awarded her Rs 8000 per month purely on sympathetic grounds, which, he claimed, violated Section 125(4) of the CrPC.

Following the argument, the High Court said the Family Court's order went against the basic principles of maintenance law. It subsequently cancelled the February 17 order and directed the matter to be reconsidered by the Meerut Family Court.

