Wife Living Separately Without Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: In a major ruling, the Allahabad High Court has passed an order stating that a woman who chooses to live separately from her husband and in-laws without any valid reason is not entitled to maintenance.

On Friday, the High Court set aside the order of the Meerut Family Court to give monthly maintenance to the wife in the dispute between husband and wife.

Hearing a plea filed by one Vipul Agarwal, a resident of Meerut, who had challenged the Family Court's order, Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma passed the order that a woman cannot claim maintenance if she is staying away from husband without any valid reason.

Reportedly, Agarwal's lawyer Rajat Airan told the court that his client's wife Nisha Agarwal left her marital home with their small child and moved to her parents' house. Despite repeated requests and mediation efforts, she allegedly refused to return.