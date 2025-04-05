Wife Kills Hubby In Punjab's Muktsar; Cops Suspect Illicit Relationship

Sri Muktsar Sahib: A person was killed in the intervening nights of April 1 and 2 in the Kotbhai village under the Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. Police said the wife of the deceased, in connivance with some of her accomplices, murdered him with an ice pick over an illicit relationship. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been launched, police said.

SSP Akhil Chaudhary said, "A person, named Rajesh Kumar, who used to run a grocery shop in his village of Kothpura under the Sri Muktsar Sahib district, was killed in the intervening nights of April 1 and 2. Preliminary investigation revealed the case to be an outcome of an illicit relationship. After closing his shop, Kumar returned home at midnight and slept. He was found dead the next morning with over a dozen wounds from sharp weapons on his body. A case has been registered by the police, based on the statement of the victim's family, and further action has been initiated."

Chaudhary said footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the deceased's house is being examined. Investigation revealed that the murder was committed by the deceased's wife, Rajni, in collusion with some other persons over an illicit relationship, he added.

Police said Rajni had an illicit relationship with one Sukhvir Singh, a resident of the same village. The sister-in-law of the deceased and two more people were involved in the incident. On the night of the murder, Sukhvir, Navdeep and their accomplice, Tarsem Singh of resident of Sirsa, hid on the roof of the deceased's house. When Kumar returned, Rajni and Kumar's sister-in-law called the accused to kill him. As per preliminary investigation, Kumar was presumed to be an obstacle to Rajni's extramarital relationship, and needed to be eliminated from their way.