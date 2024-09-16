Chhattisgarh: Woman Hatches Plan With Lover To Kill Husband in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): A wife in connivance with her lover got her husband killed by giving a supari of Rs. 4 lakhs to the henchmen in Bilaspur district.

The victim's throat was slit by a gang on the National Highway in Bilaspur. Police have nabbed five people including the wife and lodged a case under relevant sections.

Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh said, “In the afternoon of September 13, the body of a youth was found near Dheka bypass of the National Highway. A room near the spot was found to be stained with blood. The investigation is on,” Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh said.

“For the last two days, Torwa police were trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Meanwhile, Masturi police identified the deceased as Devendra Banerjee, son of Santosh Banerjee, of village Duldula in Balodabazar district. Police also came to know that his wife, Anjali Ghritalhare, was living with four children at her maternal home in Simga under Baloda Bazar district. During a thorough interrogation, she broke down and narrated the entire episode,” the SP added

The lover and three others were arrested by police from Simga during a raid. The accomplices have confessed to the police of killing Banerjee after taking money from the accused. The murder weapon—a knife— along with the bike and the mobile phone used for the crime have been confiscated from them.

The accused — Deepak Mahileshwar, Kamal Mahileshwar, Anil Rajak, Vicky Lahare and Anjali Ghritalhare— have been arrested and further action is being undertaken.

According to the statement by the wife, she, along with her lover Deepak Maheshwari, a resident of Simga, gave a contract of Rs 4 lakh to three youths to eliminate the husband who was living at a drug rehabilitation centre in Raipur for the last four months for treatment. After getting discharged, he returned to his village and started calling his wife, which led to Ghritalhare and her lover hatching the conspiracy to kill him.

When Banerjee came to the village to meet his children on September 13, he called his wife. On his way back, he was stopped by the lover and three accomplices on the National Highway. They took him to an empty room nearby and slit his throat.