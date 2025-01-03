Man Is Not Owner Of His Wife's Body Or Her Privacy: Allahabad High Court Sends A Strong Message

Prayagraj: Sending a strong message to the society, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that a married woman's body, privacy, and rights are her own and not subject to the control or ownership of her husband.

Allahabad High Court Justice Vinod Diwakar observed that a wife's consent is of utmost importance in all aspects of her personal and intimate life; and any attempt to violate these rights - through force, abuse or sharing intimate details without consent - is a gross violation of trust and legitimacy.

As per reports, a woman had filed an FIR at Chunar police station in Mirzapur against her husband after he allegedly shared a video of their intimate moments on social media without her consent. Subsequently, the husband then filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR.

While hearing the petition, Justice Vinod Diwakar said, "The wife's body is her own property, and she has her own rights, desires and privacy. The husband's role is not that of a master or owner but of an equal partner, who is bound to respect her autonomy and individuality."

The court stressed that it is not only the legal responsibility of the husband but also the moral obligation to respect his wife's privacy, adding that marriage does not give the husband ownership or control over his wife, nor does it affect the wife's right to freedom and privacy.

In response, the petitioner argued that the complainant happens to be his legally wedded wife and there is no evidence that he has made the video viral. He also said that the FIR was lodged pretty late. The court, however, rejected the husband's arguments and dismissed his petition.