Wife Demands Husband's Sperm After His Death In Road Accident, Hospital Refuses

Rewa: A shocking incident has emerged from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman, after losing her husband in a road accident, demanded his sperm from doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The deceased, a resident of the Churhat assembly constituency in Sidhi district, died after a severe bike crash near PTS crossing in Rewa. His bike collided with a divider, causing critical injuries that led to his death on arrival at the hospital.

The deceased's family, on receiving news of the accident, reached the hospital, and the post-mortem was scheduled for Friday. However, the wife of the deceased shocked hospital staff when she refused to allow the post-mortem and instead requested that her husband’s sperm be extracted. She applied for the procedure, which the hospital management declined, citing the complexity of the process and the fact that over 48 hours had passed since his death, making it unfeasible.

Despite the refusal, the wife remained adamant about her demand, explaining that she wanted her husband's sperm to have a child. The couple had been married only four months before the tragic accident. After several hours of persuasion by the doctors, the family ultimately agreed to proceed with the post-mortem.

The hospital management clarified that they did not have the necessary arrangements or guidelines to carry out sperm extraction from a deceased person, especially as the process is only possible within 24 hours of death. Rajneesh Pandey, a forensic expert from Shyam Shah Medical College, also stated that no such procedure could be performed at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.