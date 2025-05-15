Widow Raped And Brutally Assaulted In Haridwar's Industrial Area; Case Lodged

Haridwar: A widow has been raped by an young man on Sunday in the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar. After the ghastly act, the rapist rubbed chilly powder in her eyes and hit her with an iron rod, police said.

After giving first aid, the victim was admitted to AIIMS, Haridwar, for treatment. After registering a case against the culprit, police have launched an investigation.

According to the police, the victim lived in the SIDCUL area with her younger brother and was working in a company. In a written complaint to the SIIDCUL Police Station, the brother of the victim, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, said the accused used to harass her sister for quite some time. The family members of the accused were told about this several times, but nothing happened. On the fateful day, his sister went to the market in the afternoon when the accused lured her to his house.

He forcibly tried to establish a physical relationship with her. When she protested, the accused threw chilli powder in her eyes and attacked her head with an iron rod. When the victim fell unconscious, he hit her with a sharp weapon at several places. On getting information about the incident, a neighbour rushed her to the district hospital in Haridwar, where the doctors referred her to AIIMS Rishikesh. The condition of the victim is said to be very critical.

Seeing the gravity of the case, ACP Sadar Jitendra Chaudhary and CO Laksar Natasha Singh reached the hospital to meet the victim. "Based on the complaint of the victim's brother, the police have registered a case against the accused. A team has been formed to nab him," Manohar Bhandari, station house officer of SIIDCUL Police Station, said.